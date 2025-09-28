Gov Yusuf transmits names of two commissioner-nominees to Kano Assembly

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has forwarded the names of two nominees to the Kano State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

The nominees are Abdulkarim Maude, a SAN-designate, and Dr Aliyu Isa-Aliyu, an Associate Professor of Allied Mathematics.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Sunday.

Maude is a seasoned lawyer with extensive experience in office administration, Court proceedings, and corporate practice.

Isa-Aliyu is a renowned researcher in Mathematics and currently serves as the Statistician-General/Director General of the Kano State Bureau of Statistics.

The Governor had also approved the appointment of Salisu Tahir as the new Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Tahir previously served as the Director of Public Prosecution in the ministry.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting competence, professionalism, and integrity in public service, as he injects young and energetic new members into the cabinet.

Vanguard News