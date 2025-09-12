Gov Yusuf sends bill on same-sex marriage to Kano Assembly

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the transmission of a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking to outlaw same-sex marriage and other practices deemed immoral in the state.

Governor Yusuf gave the approval while presiding over the 31st State Executive Council meeting at the Government House Annex in Kwankwasiyya City.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf said his administration would not compromise on the values and teachings of Islam. He stressed that Kano must continue to uphold its cultural and religious heritage.

He explained that the bill specifically prohibits same-sex marriage as well as practices locally referred to as Madugo and Liwadi, which the government considers forbidden.

“Under no circumstance will we allow acts that contradict our religion and traditions to take root in Kano. This government is duty-bound to protect the moral integrity of our society.

“Upon passage into law by the State Assembly, offenders found guilty of engaging in or promoting same-sex marriage and related practices will face strict legal consequences,” he said.

Governor Yusuf, however, expressed confidence that lawmakers would treat the bill with urgency, given its importance to the moral and social wellbeing of the state.

Vanguard News