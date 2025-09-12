Gov. Yusuf moves to grant autonomy to Kano LGs

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening grassroots governance by backing a bill that will grant full autonomy to local government councils in the state.

The governor gave his support while presiding over the 31st Executive Council meeting at the Government House Annex in Kwankwasiyya City, where the council approved the transmission of the bill to the State House of Assembly for legislative consideration.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf explained that the proposed law seeks to empower all 44 local government councils in Kano with both financial and administrative independence.

According to him, “This reform will enable councils to manage their resources directly, execute projects without unnecessary delays, and make decisions that reflect the needs of their communities.”

He stressed that local government autonomy is essential for good governance, accountability, and the acceleration of development at the grassroots, describing the move as a necessary step in deepening democracy in the state.

The governor, however, expressed confidence that members of the State House of Assembly would support the bill, noting that it aligns with the overall interest of the people of Kano.