Gov Yusuf, Daniel, Obaigbena, Ilyas, others to headline 2025 Megastar Man of the Decade Awards

Preparations are in top gear for the 2025 Megastar Man of the Decade Awards, a high-profile ceremony dedicated to celebrating transformative leadership and exceptional achievements across sectors.

This year’s edition will feature a keynote address by Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), titled “From Citizens to Stakeholders: Cultivating a Culture of Collective Accountability.”

The awards build on the legacy of the 2024 edition, which recognized Alhaji Aliko Dangote as Megastar Man of the Decade, Governor Abdullahi Sule for Governance Achievement in Industrialization, and Chief Mike Adenuga as Private Sector Trailblazer of the Decade, among other honorees.

The 2025 ceremony will be co-hosted by Channels TV’s Geoffrey Uzono and award-winning broadcaster Monique D’Vibe, with live coverage ensuring both national and international reach through Channels Television’s network.

Entertainment highlights include a live performance by Grammy Award winner Eric Bellinger, who recently collaborated with Tiwa Savage on the single “Understood.”

In addition, the event will showcase a fashion presentation by renowned designer Anjorin Babatunde, CEO of Anjoreen Couture, who has featured at international events such as Washington DC Fashion Week and Ottawa Fashion Week in Canada.

Organisers describe the awards as Nigeria’s premier platform for recognising outstanding leadership and service, setting the benchmark for national recognition programmes.