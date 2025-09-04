Gov Sule orders profiling of strangers amid rising insecurity in Nasarawa

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has directed traditional rulers, village heads, and community leaders to profile all new residents in their areas as part of measures to curb killings and kidnappings across the state.

The directive was disclosed on Thursday in Lafia by the governor’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, while briefing journalists on recent security concerns.

Ahemba said recent attacks that displaced residents in parts of Keana, Kadarko, and other communities prompted Governor Sule to convene an expanded security meeting to address the crisis.

“Governor Sule has directed security operatives to intensify surveillance, comb all criminal hideouts, and deal decisively with anyone caught,” Ahemba said. “He has also instructed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, along with traditional rulers, to ensure that new faces in their communities are profiled to weed out criminal elements.”

The government, he added, plans to deploy technology in the fight against insecurity, while warning that anyone found shielding or bailing arrested suspects would face sanctions.

The governor further appealed to residents to support security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities in their communities.

On concerns about insecurity around the Lafia flyover and underpass, Ahemba disclosed that personnel of the Nasarawa Youths Empowerment Agency (NAYEA) had been deployed to secure the area.

He also cautioned politicians against engaging in premature campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that such actions contravene electoral laws and risk creating unnecessary tension.