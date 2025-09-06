Gov. Sanwo-Olu accepts hosting rights for 2025 BON Awards

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally accepted hosting rights for the 2025 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, bringing the 17th edition of the celebrated pan-Nigerian film industry event back to the state where it first began.

The presentation ceremony which held on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina, drew a delegation of Nollywood stars including Segun Arinze, Biola Adebayo, Femi Branch, Wole Ojo, and Scarlet Gomez. They were joined by BON Awards founder Seun Oloketuyi and Executive Director Feranmi Olaoye. Also present was the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while commending the organisers, praised their ambition to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest red carpet – an extraordinary 8-kilometre stretch, during the awards ceremony. He stressed that government’s role in the creative sector goes beyond funding.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult to quantify what we do, but we know too well that the industry needs support,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It is not about us or the ministry; it is about the people. We are intentional about helping the creative industry give opportunities and voices to the voiceless that may not get the opportunity to be heard.”

Oloketuyi noted that while BON Awards debuted in Lagos, the event has travelled across Nigeria over the past 17 years, hosted by states including Kwara, Kano, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Kogi, and Ondo, among others. Its return to Lagos, he said, is both symbolic and strategic.

The 2025 BON Awards is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 14, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. The event is expected to be one of the highlights of Lagos’ famed “Detty December” festivities, further cementing the state’s position as the hub of Nigeria’s creative economy.

Founded by Seun Oloketuyi, the Best of Nollywood Awards has grown into a premier platform celebrating outstanding achievements in the Nigerian film industry. Its return to Lagos promises a grand spectacle for Nollywood’s biggest night.