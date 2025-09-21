Gov Sani bags Peace Champion Award on Int’l Peace Day

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

KADUNA – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has been honoured with the Peace Champion of Unity in Diversity Award by the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN), Church & Society, and the Women and Girls Health Empowerment Network.

The award, presented at Arewa House, Kaduna, was part of activities marking the 2025 International Day of Peace, themed “Act Now for a Peaceful World.”

Receiving the award through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Governor Sani described peace as “a practical necessity for development, justice, and human dignity,” stressing that no society can progress without harmony and trust.

He also unveiled the Kaduna Peace Model, which he said is anchored on inclusiveness, justice, and shared responsibility.

“Here in Kaduna, we have chosen dialogue over division, collaboration over confrontation, and reconciliation over recrimination. Every citizen has a role in sustaining peace. Let us teach our children the value of peace and use our places of worship to spread messages of love and unity,” he said.

According to him, the peace model places communities at the centre of peacebuilding by engaging traditional and religious leaders, civil society, women and youth groups, security agencies, and development partners.

Country Director of GPFN, Rev. Dr. Joseph John Hayab, commended Governor Sani’s governance style, noting that since 2023 his inclusive approach has reduced insecurity, doused tensions, and restored public confidence.

“At a time when Kaduna faced ethnic feuds, kidnapping, and heightened insecurity, His Excellency embraced dialogue and fairness. By giving every group and faith a voice, he bridged divides that once threatened our progress,” Hayab said.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, and development partners, who hailed the Kaduna Peace Model as a beacon of hope for Nigeria and Africa.