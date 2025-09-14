Gov Otti to flag off Aba city film project in November

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor,Dr. Alex Otti, will on November 14 ,flag off the Aba made film project titled, the chronicles of Enyimba City’, in Aba.

The Governor serves as the brand ambassador of the project, which aims to chronicle all that Aba has undergone prior to the ongoing recovery process under the current administration.

Briefing journalists in Aba, the Chairman of the Aba South council area, Chief Obialor Anyanwu, in conjunction with the Abia State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, said that the world will appreciate the story of Aba when it is acquainted with what the city was like before the ruins and the ongoing recovery.

He commended the untiring spirit of the Aba people, who waded through the tough times the city has endured.

He said, “Enyimba City film project is meant to showcase Aba and what it has passed until the recovery efforts by Governor Alex Otti. It’s the collective project of everyone who has passed through Aba. This is one city where, when you reside here, only God can stop you from what you want to become. This is one city where your prospects are unlimited.

“Aba is the dreamland of the Igbo man, and her story has never been told properly. This is a land that you come into; the spirit of survival saturates you in its entirety. It’s one city where the wrong thing doesn’t thrive; no matter how long it takes, this land will bring you back, and you will pay your price here.

“The only thing that survives here is your good deed. That’s why I’m so certain that what this project will become will outlive most of us here. The impact will showcase us more to the world and tell our stories better. Regardless of how the entire Aba community supports this project, we will do so.

“Aba’s name will go higher with what’s happening in the state now because of the governor’s infrastructural strides, together with this project, Aba shall be a place where many will love to be identified with.”

On his part, the traditional ruler of Aba-Ukwu Ancient Kingdom, Eze Monday Ugbor, said that as the representative of the traditional institution in Aba South Council, he and his colleagues will always support whatever positive initiatives the mayor and the governor undertake for the development of Aba.

“Our history will be good for the world to see in cinemas and other sources. Our heritage is something the world needs to know. They have to see that city where hard work, sincerity and honesty make a man rich and wealthy.

“Aba houses all Nigerians, not just Igbos. We don’t discriminate. Aba is the centre for all Nigerians, as our history shows that Nigerians from all parts have held political positions here.

Also speaking, Technical Director of the project, Dr. Prospect Mlemchukwu, an accomplished filmmaker from Hollywood, California, with a career spanning numerous years, explained that the Aba film project is a multifaceted undertaking that demands the expertise of seasoned cinematic professionals to realize its full potential.

Mlemchukwu, a distinguished winner of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Award (HAPAward) for Best Director, said that, executed with precision and artistry, the production has the capacity to generate substantial revenue, potentially grossing billions of Naira, while simultaneously serving as a powerful image booster for the region.

Mlemchukwu said that as a multiple award recipient, he’s meticulously selective about the projects he undertakes, committing his skills only to those that present a significant challenge and possess the potential to yield a world-class cinematic masterpiece.

“The Aba film project represents such a challenge, and I am confident that together, we can create something that will be celebrated amongst the pantheon of great films.

“I have also meticulously documented a concept for a world-class film village, an invaluable resource I am eager to share with the Abia state government to further bolster their existing developmental projects.”

The producer of the project, Mr. Francis Ifeakandu, stated that for the past two years, the project has been in its preproduction stage, encompassing various activities that have brought it to its current stage.

“When we start the audition, we’ll put heads together depending on what we see to determine if it’ll be by LGA level or by Senatorial Zone level.

“The official website will open by next week for people to log in for free and give their details. The processes are many. The shooting will take time. All we are doing requires serious planning, and we’ve done enough of it, and we’re ready to plan more.”

