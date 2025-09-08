Gov Oborevwori not linked to pipelines surveillance contract – Akpodoro

By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland and Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC), Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has refuted claims linking Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the award of the pipelines security surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

Speaking with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Akpodoro clarified that the contract was awarded in 2022 to TSSNL, led by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), before Oborevwori assumed office as governor.

He urged groups making contrary assertions to verify the facts, stressing that the matter is already in the public domain and well documented.

According to him, while he has at different times expressed concerns over some policies of the governor, there is no evidence linking Governor Oborevwori to the award of the surveillance contract.

Akpodoro commended TSSNL for its contributions to youth empowerment in Delta State, noting that the firm has provided employment opportunities and demonstrated capacity in securing critical oil infrastructure.

He further called on the Federal Government to consider expanding TSSNL’s operations, citing the company’s technical expertise and administrative competence in executing its mandate.