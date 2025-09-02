Gov Mbah’s second term a done deal, says Abuja lawyer

…Describes Him as Future Presidential Material

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Barrister Henry Okeke, has said that Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has demonstrated rare leadership qualities that guarantee his return to office in 2027 and position him as a future presidential material capable of transforming Nigeria.

Okeke made the remark on Tuesday as a guest on Freedom Square TV, during a post-event analysis of the just-concluded 2025 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-AGC) hosted in Enugu.

According to him, Governor Mbah has “earned his pride of place among the finest leaders Nigeria has ever produced,” adding that Nigerians should look beyond 2027 and consider him for the presidency at the expiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure in 2031.

He commended the Mbah administration for its reforms, which he said have transformed Enugu into a model of modern governance. He particularly cited the seamless hosting of the NBA-AGC, which attracted thousands of lawyers from across the country, noting that the state remained secure, clean, and hospitable throughout the conference.

“Governor Peter Mbah has turned Enugu State into a showroom of leadership. He has shown Nigerians that governance is not rocket science. He has built a state where poverty can be defeated, where security is guaranteed, and where young people are inspired to dream and achieve,” Okeke said.

The lawyer, who also convenes the New Enugu Group, insisted that the governor’s re-election in 2027 was already assured by his performance. “Governor Peter Mbah’s second term in office is non-negotiable. His performance in just two years has earned him automatic tickets across all political party platforms,” he stated.

Reflecting on the Freedom Square TV programme’s theme, “Reassessing Governor Peter Mbah’s Disruptive Innovation, 2025 NBA Conference and Matters Arising”, Okeke stressed that the successful hosting of the national legal community further underscored the disruptive innovations of the Mbah administration.

He added that the governor’s policies have repositioned Enugu as a destination for conferences, investment, and tourism while redefining governance expectations in Nigeria.

“Lawyers and non-lawyers alike are unanimous in praising His Excellency for his disruptive innovations. The Enugu of today is not the Enugu of yesterday, and Nigerians are beginning to see a leader who can take the country to its promised land,” Okeke concluded.