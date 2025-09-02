Gov. Mbah is ‘God-sent’ to Enugu, South East – Magboh

… Hails him for Reviving Nigergas After 30 Years of Inactivity

By Femi Bolaji

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has described the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as “God-sent” to the people of the state and the entire South East region.

Speaking on the governor’s achievement in reviving the long-dormant Nigergas company, Magboh said Mbah has unlocked fresh opportunities for industrial growth and youth empowerment.

According to him, “bringing back to life such a great company capable of employing over 5,000 people demonstrates the governor’s visionary leadership, commitment to economic revival, and determination to create sustainable opportunities for the people of the state.

“The revival of Nigergas will not only provide massive employment but also stimulate local content development, attract investment, and boost the overall industrialization drive of the South East region.”

Prince Magboh, who is the CEO of Afaseh Group and an indigene of Enugu State, noted that Mbah has restored hope, dignity, and opportunity for the people.

He also expressed his readiness to partner with the government to expand business opportunities, promote entrepreneurship, and support initiatives aimed at uplifting citizens’ lives.

Magboh further urged other indigenes of Enugu and Nigerians in the diaspora to align with the governor’s vision and contribute to sustaining industrial and economic development in the state.