Gov. Kefas has ended waste culture in governance – Suleiman

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has been commended for ending what has been described as a culture of waste in governance that deprived the state of meaningful development for decades.

A leading surveyor in the state, Tusse Suleiman, while assessing the governor’s two years in office, noted that Taraba has finally broken away from the cycle of abandoned projects that had long hindered progress.

“For decades, one of Nigeria’s greatest developmental setbacks has been the abandonment of projects whenever political leadership changes hands. This culture of waste has robbed the people of value for money and denied communities the benefits of completed infrastructure. Governor Kefas has chosen a different path, embracing inherited projects, completing them, and building upon them. By placing the people’s interest above political gain or personal credit, he is demonstrating that governance can be both visionary and people-centered,” Suleiman said.

He listed some of the completed or revived projects to include the remodeled Danbaba Suntai Airport, the abattoir, the Taraba Commodity Exchange Market, and the Jalingo dual carriageway, among others.

Suleiman also highlighted the governor’s contributions in education, healthcare, civil service reform, and the development of Taraba’s first master plan since the state’s creation in 1991.

While acknowledging that some critics may seek to downplay these achievements, Suleiman insisted that the results on the ground show Taraba emerging as a trailblazer in several areas of governance and development.