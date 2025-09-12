Gov Idris rejects Malami’s petition on arms trafficking in Kebbi

Idris

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has rejected a petition allegedly authored by Abubakar Malami, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice and leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State, spuriously alleging that Governor Idris was involved in the importation of political thugs, foreign mercenaries and clandestine arms trafficking into the state.

Kebbi State Government described the allegations as false, malicious and a calculated attempt to smear the hard-earned reputation of Governor Idris.

The governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Yahya Sarki, described the allegations as deeply regrettable that a person of Malami’s legal standing would resort to nefariously fabricating such grievous claims without presenting a shred of evidence.

He noted that if Malami indeed possesses the “credible intelligence” he claims, let him present it openly before the Nigerian people and relevant security agencies.

“It is indisputable that Gov. Nasir Idris has, since assuming office, demonstrated unmatched commitment to the fight against insecurity. He has consistently supported the security agencies with vehicles, motorcycles, communication gadgets, and operational allowances to boost their morale in combating insurgents in the state,” Sarki said.

He noted that the governor had also facilitated the deployment of armoured vehicles, reinforced collaboration with the military, police and DSS, and secured aerial support from the Nigerian Air Force in the war against bandits, particularly the dastardly Lakurawa terror network.

“These glaring and plausible efforts have yielded tangible results, restoring calm and peace to many troubled communities, especially in Zuru Emirate.

“It is therefore unthinkable and condemnable for Malami to attempt to link Gov. Idris to the same terrorist groups he has fought vigorously against,” he added.

Sarki explained that such unfounded allegations are not only reckless but also an insult to the intelligence of the security agencies working day and night to protect the lives and property of Kebbi citizens.

“The Kebbi State Government however welcomes any independent investigation into these spurious claims, as we have nothing to hide. However, Malami must be prepared to provide verifiable evidence – names, numbers, locations, and weapons – of the so-called foreign mercenaries he claims are being harboured in Kebbi.

“If he fails to do so, he will be held accountable under the law for attempting to malign the person of the Governor and destabilize the peace of Kebbi State through falsehood and propaganda.

“It is imperative to sadly recall that Abubakar Malami recently came into Kebbi with a convoy of political thugs carrying dangerous weapons in the name of condolence and unleashed mayhem on innocent APC members and an array of structures in the state capital, leaving behind a trail of destructions.

“Governor Nasir Idris remains a law-abiding leader with an unblemished record of service, integrity, and dedication to the welfare of his people. His administration will continue to uphold peace, security, and progress in Kebbi State.

“The desperation of political opponents for power cannot be allowed to undermine the stability and security of our state,” said Sarki.