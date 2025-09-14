Gov Idris begs FG to make Argungu fishing Festival Nigeria’s global tourism jewel

Nasir Idris

…Pushes Executive Bill to transform festival into economic powerhouse

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State ,has urged the Federal Government to reposition the historic Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a major driver of Nigeria’s Blue Economy and tourism growth.

The Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, which dates back to 1934, remains one of Africa’s most renowned traditional fishing contests, drawing thousands of participants and tourists from around the world.

Presenting a paper titled “Fishing Tourism and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Prospects of the Argungu Fishing Festival” to participants of Senior Executive Course 47, 2025, at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, Governor Idris who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Tafida — outlined far-reaching measures to unlock the festival’s full economic potential.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (SA)on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, Governor Idris recommended that the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, should formally list the Argungu festival on the nation’s annual tourism calendar and called on the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to speed up work on the abandoned permanent festival arena.

To ensure effective coordination, the Governor disclosed plans to sponsor an Executive Bill for the establishment of an independent management agency to oversee the event. Such an agency, he said, would craft a modern marketing strategy that blends digital platforms with traditional channels to boost the festival’s global visibility and attract investors.

Idris stressed that the festival is not just a cultural showpiece but a strategic asset for job creation, fisheries development, cultural diplomacy, and international partnerships.

“This platform offers Kebbi State and Nigeria a veritable window to engage local and international audiences, deepening relationships that will open new frontiers for economic growth,” he stated.

He further underscored the importance of Nigeria’s fisheries sector and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in supporting initiatives that can generate sustainable revenue and employment across the country.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by top officials, including the Head of Service, Malami Shekare; Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed; Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sani Aliyu; Commissioner for Livestock Development, Kabiru Alaramma; and the Director-General of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, among others.