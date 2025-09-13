Gov Eno to swell 2025 A’Ibom budget from ₦980Billion to ₦1.7Trillion

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafygborhi

UYO – GOVERNOR Umo Eno is set to blow up Akwa Ibom state 2025 budget from the originally signed ₦980Billion to ₦1.7Trillion with a ₦695Billion supplementary proposal for the state House of Assembly’s consideration.

The decision was formalised on Friday at the State Executive Council (EXCO) Meeting in Uyo where the Governor also declared state of emergency on the health sector following another maternal death at the General Hospital Ikot Ekpene.

In the highlights on the EXCO Meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, stated, “Council considered a memorandum from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for a 2025 Supplementary Budget Estimate and approved an augmentation to the sum of ₦695 billion.

“With this approval, budget size for 2025 now stands at ₦1.65 trillion, comprising ₦125,664,328,180 for Recurrent Expenditure and ₦569,335,671,820 for Capital Expenditure, incorporated into the original appropriation of ₦955 billion.

“Council also approved amendment of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law of Akwa Ibom State, raising it from ₦980 billion to ₦1.7 trillion.

“The supplementary budget is to provide for implementation of the new minimum wage and personnel emoluments, allowances for NYSC members serving in the State and Akwa Ibom NYSC members serving outside the State, emergency flood and erosion control, completion of ongoing projects affected by inflation, construction of new infrastructure across the State.”

The top up budget, Umanah noted, would also provide for purchase of CNG Mass Transit buses, fund two newly created Ministries and a Bureau, Tree Crop Revolution, new housing estates, renovation of Assembly complex, acquisition of new aircraft and the development of ARISE Shopping City.”

He added, “The Governor declared State of Emergency on the Health Sector to accelerate reforms and deliver efficient healthcare services. Key directives under this emergency regime include further upgrade of medical facilities across the State, recruitment and engagement of 2000 healthcare workers, with the VIN requirement waived for applicants.

“Council directed upgrading of health training institutions, training of health professionals as well as engagement of retired medical personnel on contract basis. An Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee was constituted with Dr Ekem Emmanuel John, Health Commissioner as Chairman.

“Council also received an update on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Akwa Ibom Geographic Information System (AKWAGIS) projects and fixed October 15, 2025, as launch date.”