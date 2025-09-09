Gov Eno reaffirms commitment to Sports Devt  as A’Ibom Sports Festival opens

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to harnessing sports as a tool for youth engagement, empowerment, job creation, and tourism promotion as the 2025 Akwa Ibom State Sports Festival opened in grand style at the Uyo Township Stadium.

The colourful opening ceremony, themed “Nurturing Talents, Promoting Tourism”, featured thrilling music and entertainment, a march past by contingents from the 31 Local Government Areas, and the lighting of the Festival Torch of Unity.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Governor Eno said the Festival was a fulfillment of his campaign promise to invest in sports development and prepare Akwa Ibom youths to compete and excel globally.

“Sports today is a multi-billion-dollar global industry, and we must discover new talents, grow and expose them to the right opportunities and platforms,” the Governor declared.

He cited international sports icons with Akwa Ibom and Nigerian roots—Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong of Etinan descent, WBO Heavyweight Champion Moses Itauma, and NBA Coach Ime Udoka—as proof of the greatness that can emerge from local communities when talents are nurtured and supported.

“There are many more of these great sports stars waiting to be discovered, and this Sports Festival is aimed at identifying and grooming such talents who would one day fly the flag of our State and bring us laurels,” he affirmed.

Governor Eno noted that, for the first time in the state’s history, his administration has created a stand-alone Ministry of Sports, headed by the renowned journalist and sports administrator, Elder Paul Bassey.

He further announced ongoing investments in world-class facilities, including the Ibom Sports Academy in Eket, state-of-the-art equipment for training and competition, and sports infrastructure at the ARISE Resort in Uyo, which is set to open in December with facilities for golf as well as indoor and outdoor games.

He stressed that the provision of modern facilities would help rewrite Akwa Ibom’s story in national and international competitions.

“As the theme of this Festival boldly states, ‘Nurturing Talents, Promoting Tourism,’ we are deploying every aspect of our popular culture—from music and sports to culinary arts and heritage—to position Akwa Ibom as a destination of choice for sports and tourism,” he said.

The Governor urged the over 3,000 athletes competing in 18 sporting events across Uyo, Eket, Ediene Abak, and Aka Community Secondary School to showcase their talents, embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, build friendships, and win laurels as a foundation for future glory.

In his welcome remarks, Commissioner for Sports and Chairman of the Ministerial Organising Committee (MOC), Elder Paul Bassey, hailed the Governor’s vision, describing Ibom 2025 as a strategic platform to scout, nurture, and showcase talents for global opportunities.

The 2025 Akwa Ibom State Sports Festival will run until Saturday, September 13, serving as a springboard for talent discovery and positioning Akwa Ibom as a leading hub for sports and tourism in Nigeria.

