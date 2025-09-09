Gov Eno flags off Ibom 2025 to elevate Akwa Ibom Sports Glory

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno on Monday flagged off the Akwa Ibom State Sports Festival, themed “Ibom 2025,” reaffirming his administration’s commitment to using sports as a tool for unity and for elevating the state’s global sporting profile.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, lit the festival torch at the Uyo Township Stadium to declare the weeklong event open. Contingents from all 31 local government areas will compete in 18 sporting events.

Addressing a large crowd of spectators and dignitaries, Governor Eno said the event fulfils a campaign promise to invest in sports development and empower the youth to compete globally.

“Sports today is a multi-billion-dollar global industry. We must discover new talents, nurture them, and expose them to agents and managers across different levels so they can blossom like others already doing well worldwide,” he said.

The governor cited notable athletes of Nigerian and Akwa Ibom heritage—including Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong (from Etinan LGA), WBO heavyweight champion Moses Itauma, and NBA coach Ime Udoka—as examples of excellence that should inspire upcoming talents.

“These stars have defined success in their respective fields. Many more are waiting to be discovered, and this sports festival is designed to identify those talents who will one day fly our flag and bring us laurels,” he added.

Eno also announced the approval of a sports academy and the acquisition of world-class sporting equipment to improve training and performance.

“The lack of modern equipment has long limited our chances of winning laurels at major national and international events. With the right tools now in place, we expect a different story,” he said.

He urged athletes to embody the spirit of sportsmanship, build friendships, and showcase their skills while competing across the 18 categories. The festival officially kicked off with a football match between Ikot Abasi and Uyo LGAs.