Gov Eno challenges counterparts to financial prudence contest

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

…Says Akwa Ibom Has Not Borrowed in Two Years

…Urges Citizens, Trainees to Value Discipline, Zeal in Business

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has challenged his counterparts across the federation to a financial prudence test, highlighting his administration’s record of zero borrowing in two years in office.

Speaking in Uyo at the Business Concept Note Workshop and Opening Ceremony for fresh applicants in the state’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme (EAP), Governor Eno said financial discipline and careful resource management have enabled his administration to deliver projects without recourse to borrowing.

“Today we are very proud to say that in the last two years, we have judiciously used the funds available to us as a government. I’m proud that we have not gone to the bank to borrow money—not because borrowing is bad, but because there has been no need for it. And we have executed projects in this state,” he stated.

He added that the state recently signed off a supplementary budget of ₦1.6 trillion, stressing that it was fully backed by cash available for projects. According to him, prudent management has made it possible to redirect resources into empowerment programmes like the EAP.

Addressing new trainees under the scheme, Governor Eno encouraged them to embrace entrepreneurship with zeal and discipline. He shared his personal journey of starting a small hotel business in Eket in 1996, which later expanded to other locations.

“It’s not about the amount of money placed in your hands. It’s the zeal, conviction, passion, and discipline to grow what is given to you,” he said, citing the example of Aliko Dangote, who transformed a family loan into a global business empire.

The governor explained that the new EAP beneficiaries will undergo 10 months of specialised training in entrepreneurial and vocational skills, after which each will receive ₦500,000 in startup capital and additional support for workspace.