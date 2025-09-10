Gov Alia to build 32 housing units to curb high cost of rent in Makurdi

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue laid the foundation for the construction of 32 housing units on Wednesday to help curb the high cost of rent in the Makurdi metropolis.

Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, stated that the estate was part of the government’s plan to address the state’s housing deficit.

The governor stated that the 32-housing-unit estate, known as Eco City, was in line with his vision to reform Benue and align it with other developing states.

“The vision of this administration is to bridge the gap in housing, as shelter is one of the basic needs of the people.

“It is important to activate the property investment, which is why Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) was created.

“We also want to create an enabling environment for private sectors who are into housing to thrive and build up their businesses,” he said.

Alia commended BIPC for the initiative and tasked the company to do more by bringing in investors who would invest in the state’s growth.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, stated that the Eco City, located at the former BBL quarters, was designed to alleviate the plight of citizens.

Asemakaha said this project is the first phase, with second and third phases to follow.

According to him, the idea was to reduce the high cost of rent.

“We have another 30 hectares of land along Gboko Road that would take about 100 units of housing.

“The duration for the completion of these housing units is 12 months, and then the price for each unit would be put in place,” he said.

The GMD said BIPC was poised to bring modern and affordable housing to the people of Benue.

He said that there would be several such estates and that BPIC would be flexible to enable Benue citizens, including civil servants, to benefit from the initiative.

