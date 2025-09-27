Gov Alia slashes fare of PWD by 50 percent in state owned transport company – GM

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has directed the state-owned transportation company, Benue Links Nig. Ltd to slash the fares to all routes by 50 per cent for Persons With Disabilities, PWDs.

The General Manager of the company, Comrade Alexander Fanafa, who made this known weekend in Makurdi said the Governor’s directive took immediate effect.

This gesture came just a few weeks after the Governor also signed into law and domesticated the Disability Act in the state.

The General Manager noted that since the coming of the present administration, “the Governor has been responsive and proactive in attending to the transportation needs of the people of Benue and by extention Nigerians who patronise and enjoy the services of the company.”

He stated that the Governor Alia-led administration addressed the perennial flooding of the company’s headquarters, by constructing a culvert and drainage, as well as German-flooded and asphalted the premises.

He said “the company also face the challenge of a lack of vehicles. It was only the vehicles that people leased to us that was sustaining the company at the time. The Governor, in his magnanimit,y donated 100 buses to the company in November 2023. And we have continuously sustained those 100 buses, bought 10 additional buses and 10 Sedan cars for taxi services to add to that fleet.

“We did not stop at that point. We know that there are other Nigerians who stay with us but have physical challenges and face difficulties. The Governor directed that we reduce our transportation fare for all Persons With Disabilities who come to travel with Benue Links. They are given the privilege to pay only 50 percent of our transport fare.

“They are also granted preferential treatment when they want to travel with our vehicles. This instruction is to ensure that the PWDs are also given a sense of belonging in the society as far as the transportation system is concerned.”

He explained that the company had also influenced the downward review of fares by independent transporters in the state with its low fares and number of vehicles on its fleet.

The General Manager said the company had also recruited over 110 new drivers with the supervision of Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, and FRSC officials to boost its manpower and also ensured that its staff receive N75,000 minimum wage while retirees get their gratuity without delay.

He lauded Governor Alia for tranforming the transport sector to impact the lives of the people saying the company presently covers 35 states including Abuja while it would soon resume the Ekiti state route.

He stated that the ongoing transformation of the company also led to the introduction of online bookings for selected routes while the company also commenced haulage and courier services, with the three trucks the Governor donated to it and the additional procured by the company, after obtaining the necessary certification to commence the service.

He disclosed that the company’s intracity transport services had helped cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on civil servants in the state capital assuring that Governor Alia was giving priority attention to the transport sector to ensure the seamless movement of individuals, goods and services at minimal cost.