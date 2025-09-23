Gov Alia sacks Adviser on LG and Chieftaincy Affairs

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has sacked his Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Denen Aondoakaa.

The former Adviser who was appointed 10 months ago has been redeployed to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula also made some sweeping changes at the Bureau with the immediate redeployment of Ajinge Saar and Derby Amine back to the Ministry of Justice.

Also affected in the shakeup were Mrs. Margaret Galu who was deployed back to Accountant General’s office, while Shagba Ahura and Rhoda Aboh were both sent back to the office of Head of Service of the state.

The Governor approved the appointment of Mr. Terna Ayu as the new Permanent Secretary at the Bureau.

Other appointments to the Bureau includes Terkura Dzwungwe, Director Accounts and Finance, Sule Liambee, Director Administration and Supply, Christopher Uza, Director Local Government Services while Esther Osugh would serve as Cashier at the Bureau.

The Governor also directed the redeployment of a Management Staff of the Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, Mr. Noel Wende to the office of the State Head of Service.

The statement directed that the changes were with immediate effect. “Those to takeover at the Bureau are directed to report to their new offices not later than 8am Wednesday September 24, 2025.”