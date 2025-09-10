Gov Alia flags-off construction of 1,080 BIPC housing units in Makurdi

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government has flagged off the construction of 1,080 housing units in Makurdi, named Eco-City Estate.

The project which is being executed by the Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, is located at the former Benue Brewery Quarters.

Flagging off the project, Governor Hyacinth Alia said the housing project aligns with the administration’s vision to transform the state to meet the standard of other developing cities in parts of the country.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, he said the project would help bridge the gap in the housing deficit of the state.

He also noted that the ongoing contruction of a flyover at the popular Wurukum roundabout and dualization of the road which is close to the estate would enhance its accessibility.

“So, for those who are wise, the BIPC Eco-City Estate is where to do your business. I am encouraging investors especially Benue citizens to subscribe to this smart estate. It will be an estate that will conform to the modern trend in housing.

“We are calling on Investors to come in quickly and see how they can be off-takers of this important project. There are two hectares here and two in another location. We want Benue indigenes to be part of these gains of our government,” he said.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha stressed the urgent need for sustainable and affordable housing in the state.

He said when completed the project would help bridge the housing deficit and drive down high cost of accommodation in the State.

“So we are starting with 32 units, the next phase is 48 and we also have the 30 hectares of land that will have 1000 housing units.

“As for the duration of the project, we are looking at one year. This particular one will be done within six months and the other phase will be delivered within 24 months,” he said.