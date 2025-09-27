Gov Abiodun meets Chinese investors, seeks expansion of Ogun economic frontiers

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As part of the state’s ongoing investment drive in its various industrial clusters, as well as to strengthen the state’s digital Innovation hub, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has visited China alongside his economic team, seeking expansion of the state’s economy.

A statement by Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Strategy stated that Governor Abiodun and his team in the course of the engagement met with Inspur, one of the foremost IT firms in Shandong Province and indeed across China, which took the team through the history of the company’s existence and their inspiring vision for the future.

It said the team marveled at the similarities between their trajectory and the concept for the Ogun Tech Hub, which reaffirmed the conviction of the government that with the right partnerships and support for the state’s ICT companies, Ogun State can take its rightful place as a digital innovation hub in Africa.

“Our conversations with Inspur were focused on how we can translate this meeting into meaningful collaborations that will drive knowledge exchange, create opportunities for our people, and further strengthen the foundation of our digital economy”, the statement was quoted as saying.

Also, the team played host to Mrs. Linshuang Zhang (Esther), the Chairman of Royal Ceramic, a foremost player in Nigeria’s ceramic manufacturing industry, with their state-of-the-art factory situated in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Her presence, according to the statement was not only a mark of respect but also a testament to the growing confidence of industrial giants in the state ‘s administration’s vision for a prosperous Ogun State.

It further stressed that Mrs Zhang during her visit expressed profound appreciation for the remarkable strides Ogun State has made in transforming the state into a truly business-friendly environment, as she commended the deliberate efforts of Governor Dapo Abiodun in building critical infrastructure, strengthening security, and ensuring policies that enable manufacturers like her to thrive.

The statement quoted the Governor saying”, We reaffirmed our commitment to sustaining this trajectory of growth by continuing to create the right atmosphere for investment, innovation, and industrial expansion. It gives us great pride that investors such as Royal Ceramic recognize and celebrate these achievements, further validating our resolve to keep Ogun State at the forefront of Nigeria’s industrial revolution”.

In the same vein, the team had a strategic meeting with the Managing Director of Lee Group, where they were informed about the company ‘s upcoming investments in Ogun State valued at about 50 million dollars.

“This is yet another testament to the attractiveness of our state as the emerging industrial capital of Nigeria, and we remain committed to sustaining policies that make Ogun a preferred destination for global investors.

“We are equally delighted to note that Lee Group is expanding its detergent business, which proudly stands as the number one in Nigeria in terms of sales. This expansion will not only consolidate their market leadership but also create more job opportunities for our people and stimulate economic activities across the value chain.

“In addition, Lee Group is broadening its footprint in the food processing sector with the establishment of two new factories dedicated to exports to the United States and Europe. This bold step underscores the growing confidence of international markets in products made in Ogun State, while also positioning our state as a hub for export-driven industrialization”, the statement read.

In another development, Governor Dapo Abiodun also had an engagement with Governor of Shandong Province, Mr. Zhou Naixiang, as part of efforts to rekindle and strengthen a Shandong-Ogun State Economic and Trade Partnership under the broader Nigeria-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (NCSP).

This engagement was in line with the earlier agreement between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and and President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, September 2024.

“This engagement is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Initiative of our President exemplified by expanding the frontiers of investment and cooperation for the benefit of our people.

During our discussions, we are exploring opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, and human capital development”, Abiodun said.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Saturday morning held a strategic meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, to deepen economic and cultural ties between the State and the Chinese coastal city.

At the meeting, Governor Abiodun emphasized the centrality of the Olokola Deep Sea Port project to the future of Ogun State, noting that its development would not only position the State as Nigeria’s leading industrial and maritime hub, but also serve as a gateway for enhanced trade between Africa and Asia. He disclosed that discussions with Rizhao – a city renowned for its thriving port economy – were aimed at fostering collaboration that will bring world-class technical expertise and investment into the project.

The Governor further highlighted the State’s rich mineral deposits and the opportunities that exist for exploration and value-added development, stressing the administration’s readiness to partner with reputable global players in the sector. He added that such collaborations would boost industrialization, create jobs and expand Ogun’s revenue base.

Beyond economic pursuits, Governor Abiodun underscored the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Ogun State and Rizhao, explaining that these ties would foster mutual understanding, strengthen bilateral relations and open new frontiers for educational and tourism cooperation.

The meeting with Mayor Wang Xinsheng, Governor Abiodun noted, is another milestone in Ogun State’s international investment drive, reinforcing the State’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for global partnerships.