Gov Abdulrazaq commends Isin vigilante, urges firm action against criminals

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

…mourns death of vigilante member amid mass neutralisation of criminals

…Gov approves N10m support for family of slain vigilante, appeals for calm

…Heavy deployment awaited as Army extends Operation Fansan Yamma to Kwara

By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, on Saturday, commended the firm and patriotic resistance of the people of Isin, which resulted in the elimination of many armed criminals in an encounter at Eleyin community in Isin Local Government Area.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin, said the community action against the criminals is consistent with their right to live without fear or intimidation at all times.

“In addition to our support for the security agencies, I assure our communities of continuous support to resist violent attacks. I, therefore, commend the bravery of the Isin and Irepodun vigilante who mounted a spirited resistance against the criminals.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Saheed Adeshina, who succumbed to the injuries in the encounter. May God repose his soul. His family is assured of our prayers and support at this difficult moment”, the statement said.

Governor AbdulRazaq also approved a N10 million financial support for the family of the dead vigilante, commending his bravery and commitment to the community.

The Governor said the reported mass neutralisation of the criminals is a bold statement that Kwarans will not accept further provocation.

“Not only will the government replace the motorcycles lost in the encounter, but it will also double down in its logistic support for the security forces and the local vigilantes across the state,” the statement added.

“As we mount this bold resistance in moral courage against criminality, I urge that we strike the right balance so that we do not further undermine our collective wellbeing, which violent protests may amount to. Together, we will ensure that our communities are rid of all criminal elements as security forces work with local vigilante to strengthen public safety.

“This collaboration will be further strengthened as the Nigerian Army has extended Operation Fansan Yamma to Kwara in furtherance of its national mandate to support internal security.”