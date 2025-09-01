Golden Jubilee: Alumni of Ijebu-Ife Grammar School rebuild alma mater with N50m projects

By Ebunoluwa Sessou



The Old Students’ Association of Ijebu-Ife Community Grammar School, Ogun State, has commenced a massive upgrade of the school’s infrastructure ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration scheduled for September 4–7.



The school, established through the efforts of notable indigenes of Ijebu-Ife, officially opened its doors to students on September 5, 1975.



As part of activities marking the golden jubilee, the association is executing a tripartite signature project, which includes the construction of a perimeter fence, installation of CCTV cameras, and provision of solar-powered lighting.



In a statement signed by the President of the association, Engr. Adeniyi Afolabi, and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Bldr Rotimi Omoniyi, disclosed that the gesture was to honour the vision of the founding fathers.



The school according to them is a community school which the founding fathers invested their time and resources to give us the best. “We are what we are today because some people saw tomorrow. We have a responsibility to ensure that their vision does not die.



“Notable alumni include Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, from the second set of the school, and Prof. Babalola Adejinle, a renowned US-based surgeon. Afolabi himself is reputed as Shell Nigeria’s first gas reservoir engineer and a first-class graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of London.



“So far, about N50 million has been committed to the projects. The perimeter fencing has been completed, while work is ongoing on other facilities, including digital classrooms and rehabilitation of old buildings.



“The keynote address on the theme ‘Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future’ will be delivered by Prof. Denloye Abiodun, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Lagos State University of Science and Technology.



“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Ajalorun of Ijebu-Ife, and the founding fathers will be specially honoured during the grand finale on September 6”, they said.



The celebration will feature a visit to the Ajalorun of Ijebu-Ife, Oba Afolorunso Oguntayo, health talks on cancer and hypertension by alumni from the US and UK, a novelty match, and a gala night.