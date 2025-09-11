Golden Guinea breweries staff lament unpaid salaries

…Accuse management of intimidation, company pleads for patience

By Steve Oko

Umuahia — Staff of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc, Umuahia, have cried out over months of unpaid salaries, saying the hardship has left many of them struggling to survive.

Some workers who spoke under condition of anonymity alleged that the company’s management was using intimidation to suppress agitation for payment of salary arrears.

“In 2025, salaries have only been paid twice so far,” one employee said, noting that the situation had pushed workers into frustration as they could hardly meet basic needs.

They further alleged that attempts by some staff to demand their wages had been met with threats, including the involvement of security agencies.

An older worker described the payment pattern as “inhumane,” alleging that management only pays when pressure mounts, but subsequently withholds salaries again until the end of the year.

However, when contacted, the company’s Head of Human Resources, Mrs. Adaku Jane Godwin, admitted that the firm was indebted to workers but denied allegations of harassment.

“Yes, we are owing them and we are working towards paying them. But there has never been intimidation or harassment of anyone,” she said.

She explained that the salary delays were due to months of inactivity at the brewery, following technical breakdowns that forced operations to shut down.

“We have already told them they need to be patient. For some time now, we shut down due to machine malfunctions. We only resumed operations in August. We will pay them once we begin sales,” she assured.