‘God’s plan is perfect’ — Lamine Yamal reacts after missing out on Ballon d’Or

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has released a statement after missing out on the 2025 Ballon d’Or to Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele on Monday night in Paris.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season with Barcelona, featuring in 55 matches across all competitions.

He scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists, playing a crucial role in the club’s triumphs in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

However, Dembele’s Champions League-winning exploits with PSG, coupled with his higher goal tally — 17 more than Yamal across all competitions — gave the Frenchman the edge in the final vote.

Despite the disappointment, Yamal responded with optimism.

Taking to Instagram a day after the ceremony, he wrote, “God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top. Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate @o.dembele7 for the award and the great season.”

The Barcelona sensation also displayed sportsmanship during the event, embracing Dembele on stage moments after the PSG star was presented with the Ballon d’Or.

Yamal did not leave Paris empty-handed, securing the prestigious Kopa Trophy for the second consecutive year, a testament to his rising status in world football.

The teenage forward had already started the 2025/26 season in fine form with two goals and three assists in Barcelona’s opening three La Liga matches.

However, he faces a setback as he continues to recover from a groin injury, making him doubtful for Barca’s clash against Oviedo on Thursday.

Vanguard News