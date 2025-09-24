God won’t forgive you if you work against Tinubu – he gave youths hope – APC Chieftain, Obidike

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rekindled the hope of Nigerian youths through bold appointments, people-oriented policies, and reforms aimed at empowerment, job creation, and national development.

Speaking with our correspondent, Obidike, who is Chairman of Bidiks Nigeria Limited and Clarivo Oil & Gas Limited, warned that it would be “unpatriotic and spiritually dangerous” for any young Nigerian to work against a President who has shown uncommon commitment to the welfare and future of the country’s youths.

“President Tinubu has shown more concern and action for Nigerian youths than any other leader in recent history. He gave young people real hope, not just in words but through concrete policies and appointments. God will not forgive any youth who, out of ignorance or mischief, decides to sabotage this vision,” Obidike said.

He pointed to Tinubu’s inclusion of young Nigerians in strategic positions as evidence of his belief in youth capacity and innovation. Among those he listed were Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim; Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; NASENI Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Halilu; FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji; and NSIPA National Coordinator, Delu Bulus Yakubu.

“These are not cosmetic appointments. These young appointees are driving critical sectors of the economy and introducing innovation and inclusiveness to governance,” he added.

The APC chieftain further cited key youth-focused policies such as the Student Loan Act and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which aims to train three million young Nigerians in digital and tech skills by 2027.

Calling on Nigerian youths to remain patriotic and resist partisan manipulation, Obidike maintained that Tinubu’s approach to governance treats young people as leaders, not political tools.

“President Tinubu deserves the trust of young Nigerians. He is building a future where our generation can lead, thrive, and innovate. Those trying to destroy this effort are enemies of progress. If you sabotage this, you are working against the destiny of our youth and God will not forgive you,” he warned.