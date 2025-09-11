GMA records emerges as new force in gospel music, unveils Psalmdavid and Faith Xtreams

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel Media Arena Network (GMA) has launched GMA Records, a gospel music label dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and showcasing gospel artistes and worship ministers committed to spreading God’s message through music.

The label debuts with two standout acts: Psalmdavid, popularly known as The Online ChoirMaster, and Faith Xtreams, a dynamic gospel group celebrated for their vibrant praise and Spirit-filled worship.

Psalmdavid is a seasoned worship minister, vocal coach, and respected choir mentor. Through his digital platforms, he has trained and inspired countless singers, shaping a new generation of worship leaders globally. Beyond his online influence, he has ministered on numerous stages at churches and gospel events across Nigeria. His unique sound, marked by depth and intimacy with the Holy Spirit, draws listeners into powerful worship experiences. His highly anticipated debut single under GMA Records is already generating excitement within worship circles.

Faith Xtreams is redefining gospel expression with a blend of contemporary African rhythms and spiritual depth. Known for their electrifying stage presence and heartfelt lyrics, the group has captured the hearts of both young audiences and seasoned worshippers. With a mission to raise altars of praise wherever they go, Faith Xtreams is poised to become a leading voice in African gospel music.

GMA Records operates as a subsidiary of Gospel Media Arena Network, supported by a dedicated production arm that ensures world-class audio quality and musical excellence. Its promotional unit focuses on global reach through digital platforms, media partnerships, and strategic campaigns.

“Our vision is clear — to raise gospel voices that bless the church and transform lives beyond the pulpit,” said the founder of Gospel Media Arena Network. “We believe gospel music is a force of transformation, and GMA Records is here to amplify that sound.”

Looking ahead, GMA Records aims to serve as a launchpad for emerging gospel talents and worship ministers, creating a platform characterized by excellence, spiritual depth, and lasting global impact.