Global union writes Dangote over refinery workers’ sack, demands reinstatement

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

GENEVA — Global labour movement, IndustriALL Global Union, has condemned what it described as a “relentless anti-union campaign by Dangote Refinery”, calling for the immediate reinstatement of 800 workers, including engineers, allegedly dismissed for joining the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

In a letter to the Group President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Geneva-based global union accused the refinery of “union-busting, intimidation, and misinformation” targeted at discrediting trade unions.

The General Secretary of IndustriALL Global Union, Atle Høie, in the letter said: “I am writing once again to express our deep disappointment at the relentless and escalating anti-union campaign being carried out by Dangote Refinery.

“This includes acts of intimidation and misinformation designed to discredit trade unions.

“IndustriALL Global Union calls on Dangote Refinery to immediately reinstate the 800 engineers who were unfairly dismissed and to put an end to its anti-union practices.”

The global body maintained that the sack of the engineers, shortly after joining PENGASSAN, constituted a violation of workers’ rights and a threat to industrial peace in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“IndustriALL strongly condemns Dangote Refinery’s persistent efforts to undermine trade union rights and weaken the long-established collective bargaining structures of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, NUPENG and PENGASSAN, both proud affiliates of IndustriALL.

“These actions represent a grave breach of the principles of social dialogue and fair labour practices.

“In this regard, IndustriALL stands in full solidarity with PENGASSAN and supports its ongoing strike as a legitimate response to these unacceptable developments,” Høie stated.

IndustriALL also reminded Dangote of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with NUPENG on September 9, under the mediation of the Federal Ministry of Labour and with the support of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

It said: “In that agreement, Dangote Refinery committed to respecting workers’ rights, which are protected under Nigerian labour laws, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and international labour standards.

“It is deeply troubling to learn that, just days after the signing, Dangote Refinery launched a campaign of misinformation and intimidation against workers.”

The global body demanded that Dangote Refinery reinstate the 800 dismissed workers with full benefits, honour the agreement with NUPENG and PENGASSAN, and ensure transparency before any future decisions affecting workers’ livelihoods.

“We urge Dangote Refinery to embrace social dialogue and restore a non-adversarial industrial relations climate in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” he demanded.

