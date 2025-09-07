Global governance initiative addresses core issues of transforming global governance system

Yan Yuqing

New global challenges call for new concepts of global governance, and at a time when some countries move against the tide of history, China demonstrates its sense of responsibility.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus Meeting held on September 1, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping formally proposed the Global Governance Initiative. Following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, this marks another major public good product that China has contributed to the international community in the new era.

The initiative responds to the expectations of the international community, addresses the questions of our time, and provides a grand blueprint for reforming the global governance system.

In recent years, international turmoil has become more frequent, global divisions have deepened, and crises and conflicts rarely remain confined to a single country or region. Spillover effects from conflicts are increasing in intensity and scope. Deficits in peace, development, security, and governance are all expanding, while new global challenges continue to emerge.

In particular, some country recklessly wields tariffs as a weapon, builds “small yards with high fences” and attempts to fragment the already interdependent global economy, replacing cooperation with bloc confrontation and group politics. Our world shows increasingly troubling signs, prompting people to ask: What is wrong with the world? What should we do? China offers a clear and powerful answer: Building a community with a shared future for humanity.

President Xi’s Global Governance Initiative encompasses five core principles:

First, we should adhere to sovereign equality. We should maintain that all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries in global governance. We should promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of the developing countries.

Second, we should abide by international rule of law. The purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and other universally recognized basic norms of international relations must be observed comprehensively, fully and in their entirety. International law and rules should be applied equally and uniformly. There should be no double standards, and the house rules of a few countries must not be imposed upon others.

Third, we should practice multilateralism. We should uphold the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and oppose unilateralism. We should firmly safeguard the status and authority of the U.N. and ensure its irreplaceable, key role in global governance.

Fourth, we should advocate the people-centered approach. We should reform and improve the global governance system to ensure that the people of every nation are the actors in and beneficiaries of global governance, so as to better tackle the common challenges for mankind, better narrow the North-South gap, and better safeguard the common interests of all countries.

Fifth, we should focus on taking real actions. We should adopt a systematic and holistic approach, coordinate global actions, fully mobilize various resources, and strive for more visible outcomes. We should enhance practical cooperation to prevent the governance system from lagging behind or being fragmented.

These core principles set out the guiding norms, approaches, and pathways for reforming and improving global governance. They systematically answer the questions of “who governs” , “for whom governance is conducted” and “how governance should be carried out”. They also respond to the Global South’s calls for peace, development, and cooperation, while addressing the urgent need to improve global governance and rectify historical injustices. This will help the international community share development opportunities, confront global challenges, and jointly advance the establishment of a fairer and more equitable global governance system, moving together toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

To fully grasp the profound implications of the Global Governance Initiative, one must understand it through both temporal and spatial dimensions. This year marks The 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and the founding of the United Nations, as well as the 10th anniversary of the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefits.

Eighty years ago, in order “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”, the United Nations was founded amid the ruins of war, carrying the shared hopes of humanity for peace and development, and becoming “a center for harmonizing the actions of nations”.

Since then, it has played a central role in the postwar international order and system. China has always upheld genuine multilateralism: There is only one international system—the international system with the United Nations at its core; there is only one set of rules—the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter. Relations and interests among nations can only be coordinated through institutions and rules: It must no longer be the case that might makes right, nor that some countries are always at the table while others are only on the menu.

Although unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise and multilateralism and free trade face severe challenges, we believe unilateralism has no way out, and tariff wars and trade wars lead nowhere. The Global Governance Initiative emphasizes the principle of consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, strengthens solidarity and cooperation, firmly upholds the UN’s status and authority; and highlights the UN’s irreplaceable role in global governance. This is China’s solemn commitment to the world, injecting stability and certainty into a turbulent era.

In the transformation of the global governance system, China and Africa are allies in building a just and equitable order. In the Beijing Declaration of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China pledged to support African countries in playing a greater role in global governance, especially in inclusive frameworks for addressing global challenges, and welcomed more African countries into the BRICS family.

In January this year, with strong support from China, Nigeria successfully became a BRICS partner country. China and Africa share similar historical experiences of suffering under colonialism, hegemonism, and power politics. China advocates correcting historical injustices suffered by Africa, including enhancing the representation of developing countries, particularly African nations, within the United Nations and its Security Council, and supports special arrangements to prioritize African concerns in Security Council reform.

This year’s SCO summit is the largest since its founding. From its six founding members, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has grown into a big family of 26 countries spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa. It has become the world’s most extensive and populous comprehensive regional organization and a significant constructive force in Eurasian and global affairs.

President Xi called on the SCO to contribute SCO strength to maintaining world peace and stability, demonstrate SCO responsibility in promoting global openness and cooperation, provide an SCO example in upholding shared values of humanity, and take SCO actions in defending international fairness and justice—making the SCO a leading force and model in implementing the Global Governance Initiative.

In April 2025, in response to certain country’s tariff measures that disrupted international trade order, the SCO issued a statement firmly supporting the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, which is open, transparent, fair, inclusive, and non-discriminatory.

In June, at the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinators for the Implementation of the Outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China announced the implementation of zero tariffs on 100% of tariff items for products from all 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with China. This demonstrates that China and Africa are genuine partners, and that China-Nigeria as well as China-Africa practical cooperation constitute strategic support in addressing global challenges such as arbitrary tariffs imposed by individual country.

History and reality both tell us that multilateralism and solidarity are the correct answers to global challenges, and strengthening global governance is the right choice for the international community to share development opportunities and respond to global risks. China is ready to work hand in hand with Nigeria to implement the Global Governance Initiative, so that the fruits of reforming the global governance system and building a community with a shared future for humanity may better benefit all humanity.

*Ms. Yan Yuqing is the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos