Global Business Mixer spotlights networking as catalyst for Africa’s Growth

Dan Walkovitz during his presentation on the prospects of doing business in Nigeria at the event

By Esther Onyegbula

Networking, collaboration, and global partnerships took centre stage at the Global Business Mixer, Nigeria edition, held this week in Lagos, where entrepreneurs, executives, and investors converged to explore opportunities beyond local borders.

The gathering, which served as a prelude to the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) scheduled for November 21–23 in Accra, Ghana, attracted hundreds of participants, reflecting Africa’s growing appetite for international business connections.

Project Lead for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Summy Smart-Francis, described the mixer as an “expensive room”, not by cost, but by the weight of opportunities it carried.

“Entrepreneurs are the drivers of the economy, the lifeline of growth. What you are seeing here is more than a social event; it is a marketplace for real deals, collaborations, and global expansion,” Smart-Francis said.

He noted that Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem makes the country a natural hub for global business conversations, with the Lagos mixer following earlier editions in Atlanta, New York, Johannesburg, Dubai, and Accra.

While technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were highlighted as critical tools for modern enterprise, speakers repeatedly stressed that the foundation of any successful venture lies in meaningful relationships.

GEF Country Chair Nigeria, Jubril Arogundade, urged entrepreneurs to maximise the connections made at such events.

“Networking is the most important part of doing business. Whatever you are looking for, finance, logistics, operations, the right person is in the room. If we fail to build strong networks, we limit our future,” he cautioned.

For Nancy Taiye Aragbaye, Global Head for the U.S. edition of GEF, success for African entrepreneurs requires balancing technology with human connections.

“Entrepreneurship is tiring and can be depressive. You need the right relationships and mentorship to survive. AI can give you solutions, but without the right mindset and support system, you may not last,” she said.

The Lagos mixer, which drew about 800 participants, featured panel discussions and informal interactions that allowed startup founders to connect with senior executives, investors, and potential partners.

Organisers said the strong turnout underscored Nigerian entrepreneurs’ readiness to expand into global markets while positioning Africa as a future hub for business innovation.

With the Accra festival on the horizon, expectations are that African entrepreneurs will use both technology and international partnerships as dual levers to drive sustainable growth across the continent.