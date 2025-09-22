Globacom unveils TalkMasta, Welcome Bonus to enhance subscribers’ experience

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Telecommunications company Globacom has unveiled two new products- Glo TalkMasta and Welcome Bonus for both new and existing subscribers.

The new products are part of Globacom’s commitment to enhancing communication experience and delivering value far beyond customers’ expectations.

Glo TalkMasta offers additional free minutes on calls to encourage customers to have enriching conversations. The second product, Welcome Bonus, is a game-changer for every new subscriber joining the Globacom family. As the GLO line is activated, there is an instant welcome gift – a bonus on calls.

During the product launch, Globacom representative, Ande Abdulrazaq, stated, “For Globacom, the launch is not just about infusing new products into the market but it is about delivering on a promise.”

Abdulrazaq explains the rationale behind the launch of the two products. “We understand how important it is to stay connected in today’s fast-paced world. Communication is the bridge that keeps us in touch with people and moments that matter the most. With these new products, we are making sure that connection is not just affordable but accessible, seamless, and enriching.

“As we march into the digital future, Globacom will not just be about technology or numbers but also about people. Our mission is about connecting hearts, building relationships, and enabling dreams. With Globacom, you are never just a subscriber; you are a part of a community. And with that, we invite you to be part of this journey with us,” Abdulrazaq said.

Also speaking, the Head Marketing, Data, Devices and Digital at Globacom, Viju Unnithan, gave an insight into the product and services offered by Glo, noting that the telecommunications company’s aim had always been to add value to the lives of their customers.

According to him, “Any new customer will be welcomed with two thousand Naira free ‘welcome bonus’. This is doubled from the initial one thousand Naira offered before. Customers also get 25 minutes free airtime instead of the 10 minutes offered before and 1GB data instead of 250MB,” he said, stressing that the offer remains unlimited.

Unnithan further explained that the second product tagged, Glo Talkmasta (Talk your talk with Glo Talkmasta), is innovation taken to the next level. “Every minute you call, you get 1 minute free. In addition, you get free data. 6 minutes in a day gives customers 6 minutes free calls instantly plus 50MB data bonus,” he said.

To benefit from the new products, Unnithan, who disclosed that the new tariff is exclusively available for Glo users in Nigeria, explained that new customers need a new Glo SIM and are to dial *606# while existing subscribers are to simply dial the code. Customers are free to switch to other tariff plans anytime.

A radio campaign jingle was also unveiled during the event to push the products to every corner of Nigeria.