Give your eyes proper care, avoid blindness – Lions Club tells Nigerians

Screens 800 rural dwellers for eye problems

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As part of its comprehensive Eye care outreach across Osun State, the Lions Club international as called on Nigerians to take proper care of their eyes to avoid blindness.

The club’s team of expert stormed Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State on Thursday and screened over 800 residents for different eye problems.

Residents were given eye glasses and drugs depending on the severity of the problems detected by the experts.

The outreach officer, Lion Olufunmike Odesanmi stressed the need for proper treatment and care for the eye, saying ignorance, wrong diagnosis and self medication could worsen the eye condition.

She maintained that early detection and getting the right treatment on time would go a long way in preventing glaucoma and blindness.

“One of the objectives of the outreach is to sensitive and enlighten the populace, especially at the rural areas on the need to give their eyes proper care. We are here to let our people know that early detection of eye problems can prevent glaucoma and eye blindness”, she said.

In his remarks, the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Afolabi, Atoyebi II lauded the Lions Club International for taking the Eyecare outreach to Apomu as he also described the eye as an integral part of the body that must be given outmost care.

According to him, the free comprehensive Eyecare made it possible for those who could not bear the financial burden of getting the right treatment for their eye to do so without going through the stress of any financial constraints.

The Comprehensive Eyecare outreach, which has been held in over 50 Communities across Osun State served as an opportunity to screen the beneficiaries and ensure that they get the appropriate medications and treatment on time.