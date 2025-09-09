GetlitAfrica unveils storytelling competition to spotlight young African creativity

By Japhet Davidson

GetlitAfrica, a leading creative art organisation dedicated to empowering young African creatives, has announced the launch of its annual Storytelling Competition, a unique display of the interconnection between photography and storytelling to celebrate African voices.

The competition, which commenced on September 1 until September 30, 2025, is inviting young Africans to showcase their creativity by crafting compelling stories inspired by a selected photograph. This is carefully chosen and will serve as both a canvas and a spark, challenging participants to see beyond the image and breathe life into words. By blending visual arts with narrative expression, the initiative aims to highlight the deep interconnection between photography and storytelling while creating a platform for emerging creative talents to be discovered.

This year’s competition, features a distinguished panel of judges whose work and reputations span film, literature, and spoken word, ensuring that participants benefit from diverse perspectives.

Charles Inojie, a veteran Nollywood actor, comedian, director, and producer. Obii Ifejika, a Nigerian poet, storyteller, photographer, and designer, has performed across Nigeria and Europe. Iyanu Adebiyi, an award-winning writer, poet, and spoken word artist named among the top 10 Black spoken word poets globally. Together, these judges bring credibility, diversity, and inspiration, embodying the heights that African creatives can aspire to.

Participants will compete for a total cash prize of $1,000 for the top three contestants, while the top 25 contestants will be invited to a series of online masterclasses to refine their creative skills. The program will culminate in a physical Meet-and-Greet in Lagos, where finalists will interact with judges, mentors, and peers. This event will also provide a platform for participants to showcase their talent, build relationships, and gain exposure.

Speaking about the competition, the Founder of the organisation, Olawale Oluwadahunsi, said: “At Getlit Africa, we believe that creativity is more than just expression; it is a driver of economic growth, cultural identity, and social transformation. The Storytelling Competition is not just about winning prizes; it is about giving young Africans the visibility, mentorship, and support they need to turn their art into impact.”

The Storytelling Competition reflects GetlitAfrica’s broader mission to centralise access to opportunities, mentorship, and collaboration for African creatives by equipping them with skills, creating pathways to livelihoods, and ensuring inclusive access to opportunities.

Registration for the competition opened on September 1, 2025.