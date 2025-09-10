George Nyiam featured in TurnTable’s 30 Under 30 Power Players

George Nyiam, widely known in the music industry as “SussThePlug” or simply “Suss,” has been named one of TurnTable’s 30 Under 30 Power Players in celebration of International Youth Day 2025.

The annual list recognizes and celebrates young Nigerians making significant contributions to music and shaping the future of the industry.

Each honoree has been selected for their innovation, leadership, and impact across different facets of music.

As the D2F Marketing Lead at ONErpm (Africa & UK), George has been instrumental in crafting creative release campaigns that connect artists directly with their fans.

His strategic work has contributed to the success of projects for notable artists such as Teni, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Mr. P (of P-Square), Ajebo Hustlers, Vector, Mr. Bright Chimezie, Nasboi, and Ada Ehi, among others.

Speaking on the recognition, George said: “It’s an honor to be recognized among such talented and inspiring young Nigerians.

“Music is not just entertainment, it’s culture, it’s connection, it’s a movement. I’m proud to be part of building that movement and helping African music reach global stages.”

TurnTable’s 30 Under 30 Power Players is more than a list, it’s a celebration of the passion and creativity driving Nigerian music forward.

This recognition underscores George Nyiam’s growing influence and his commitment to pushing African music to new heights, both locally and internationally.