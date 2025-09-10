Gender Inclusion: NGO trains 20 Kwara women on Artificial Intelligence

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

As part of efforts to promote gender inclusion in Nigeria’s Artificial Intelligence, AI and Digital Economy, a nonprofit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative (WDSFAI) has completed a six-month training in AI for twenty (20) women in Kwara State under its ‘Women in AI fellowship’.

The fellowship, which ran for six months, equipped participants with technical skills of AI, including coding with Python, machine learning, mathematics, and data science, as well as soft skills such as leadership, communication, and problem-solving.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Ilorin recently ,the organisation’s Executive Director, Nafisat Bakare, congratulated the fellows and encouraged them to continue building on the knowledge they acquired during the fellowship.

“To our graduates, I urge you to continue to build on what you have learnt. Keep improving yourselves and position yourselves boldly in the technology space. Use social media wisely, not only as a platform to connect but also as a tool to seek and seize opportunities. The world is watching, and the world is waiting for your contribution,” Bakare said.

She added that the fellowship demonstrated the organisation’s commitment to closing the gender gap in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, declaring that “the future of AI is not only male but also female. It is inclusive, it is diverse, and it is powerful.”

“Our initiative aligns with global efforts to promote gender equality in STEM fields. We are ensuring that women are not only consumers but are also active players and creators of transformative digital solutions.

“We could not have reached this milestone without the generous support of our partners. I want to especially acknowledge the GSR Foundation and The Circle for believing in this vision and for providing the resources that made this fellowship a reality. Your commitment to empowering women in technology is not only shaping careers but also shaping the future of Nigeria and Africa,” she added.

In his keynote address, entrepreneur and life coach, Olusoji Oyawoye, told the fellows to see their graduation as a launchpad, not the end of their journey.

“There is no finish line. Choose a niche, keep learning, strategically position yourselves for growth, leverage social media, and expand your network, especially within your industry,” he advised.

Also speaking, the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, commended WDSFAI for its Women in AI fellowship, saying that empowering women benefits their families and the society at large.

The highlight of the event was the ‘Women in AI Hackathon,’ which saw five groups from the graduating fellows pitch the various innovative AI-powered projects they developed to address challenges in agriculture, women’s health, and education.

The AgroVision group emerged winner of the Hackathon for its food security solution, while the EduLine group came second with its edutech platform for secondary school students.

They received N500,000 and N300,000, respectively. The best graduating fellow, Hajarat Olufade, also received a brand-new laptop.

Some of the fellows described the fellowship as a life-changing experience. Kafayat Abdulwahab, a product manager, said she learnt a lot from programme and is ready to apply them.

“I learnt a lot from the Fellowship, from coding with Python to building basic machine learning models, and most importantly, my confidence has improved. I am grateful to Webfala and the partners for investing in us,” she said.

For Jane Nelson, the experience was about more than technical training. She stated that “Beyond the technical skills, I also learnt leadership, teamwork, and how to communicate my ideas effectively. These are skills I will carry into my professional journey. I appreciate the organisers for opening this door of opportunity for women like me.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by the Kwara State Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Maryam Nnafatima-Imam, the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Lateef Oladimeji, and the Vice-Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, Prof. Francisca Oladipo.