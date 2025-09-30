Gen Z creators are shaping culture in real time — Kola-Ogunlade

… as Google hosts young creatives

By Juliet Ebirim

As part of efforts to support young creatives in Nigeria’s fast-evolving cultural and digital landscape, Handle It Africa, in collaboration with Google, gathered young Nigerian creators for “What’s Tea?”, a community-focused event held on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Google Nigeria’s office in Ikoyi.

The gathering drew a diverse group of Gen Z creatives engaged in shaping culture through music, storytelling, and digital expression. Designed as an open space for conversation and connection, the event also spotlighted the use of artificial intelligence tools such as Google’s Gemini in creative work.

Speaking on the purpose of the event, Handle It Africa’s founder, Olufemi Oguntamu, said: “The event was designed to go beyond just another hangout. It was about creating a safe, fun space where young people could have meaningful conversations, access tools and resources that can support their craft, and exchange ideas. We’re proud to have partnered with Google to make this vision a reality and are pumped to do more.

Re-iterating the significance of the collaboration, Google West Africa’s PR and Communications Manager, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade noted: “Gen Z creators are shaping culture in real-time. Their energy, creativity, and curiosity makes Gemini a perfect creative partner for them and we’re excited to learn from their perspective.”

The event featured a fireside chat with popular creators Layi Wasabi and Korty, who shared personal insights and advice with attendees. Icebreaker activities, interactive sessions, and informal networking added to the atmosphere of inclusivity and expression that participants described as both “inspiring” and “impactful.”