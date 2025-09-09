GCE forms: Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA empowers 250 students

By Alade Aromashodu

As part of its agenda to strengthen academic foundation of youths, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Mushin Local Government, Lagos, has provided free General Certificate of Education (GCE), forms to indigent students in the community through a merit-based process.

The gesture which is a key component of the LCDA HEWA’s agenda: Health and environment sustainability, education and empowerment, works and security, agriculture, tourism and culture with education as the core of the administration long term strategy started six years ago. It includes a qualifying mock examination to ensure students are serious, with the goal of providing educational opportunities to empower youth and foster academic excellence within the community.



According to Hon. ‘Seyi Jakande, chairman of the LCDA, “Education remains the greatest investment a government can make in its youth, as it empowers them to complete favourably in today knowledge-driven society.



“This free forms will not only give you students the chance to further your education but also serve as a springboard for future opportunities. Our youths are the backbone of tomorrow, we cannot afford to allow financial constraints to hinder their pursuit of excellence. By providing these forms, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA is reaffirming its pledge to nature dreams, open doors and strengthen the academic foundation of our community.”



Continuing, Jakande emphasised on a broader framework of youth-oriented policy and programme highlighted by his administration, adding, “the programme is about removing barriers and opening door of opportunities.”



“The initiative comes as part of a broader of framework of youth-oriented policies and programmes been rolled out under this present administration to inspire hope, reduce poverty and build a more enlightened society in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye.



“This programme is about giving our students a fair chance because education is a right not a privilege. By providing these forms freely we are removing barriers and opening door of opportunities,” Jakande stated.



However, the chairman urged the community leaders, school authorities, parent/guardians to support his administration’s effort by encouraging eligible student to take advantage of this opportunity once the presentation is done.



In her contribution, Miss Faith Obolo, one of the beneficiaries promised to make Hon. Jakande proud while Miss Mosunmola Oreoluwa said she really wanted to collect form before the opportunity comes.

Meanwhile, Seyi Jakande, encouraged all the beneficiaries today to remain focused and committed to their studies, noted that investing education is investing in the future of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye.