Gates Foundation urges Nigerian states to domesticate gender and social inclusion policies

(FILES) Microsoft co-founder and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair, Bill Gates, attends the 3rd edition of the “Rendez-Vous de Bercy” on the topic of growth and climate, at the French Economy and Finance Ministry, in Paris, on December 5, 2023. The Gates Foundation plans to spend more than $200 billion over the next 20 years, accelerating its public health mission and shutting down in 2045, the organization said on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has renewed its commitment to advancing gender equality and social inclusion globally, urging Nigerian states to accelerate the domestication of gender-focused policies.

At the 2025 Gender and Inclusion Summit, organised by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) in Abuja, Ekanem Isichei, Deputy Director of Programme Advocacy and Communications (PAC) at the Gates Foundation, stressed that Nigeria’s development success depends on moving beyond policy launches to real delivery for women and girls.

He noted that the Foundation has committed $2.5 billion globally to gender equality programmes, but Nigeria faces a 40 percent funding shortfall, with a 67 percent drop in funding for maternal and child health.

“Since last year, bilateral aid to Nigeria has fallen by 40 percent, and women’s health programmes were disproportionately affected. For every three women in your community, two of them will not have access to essential health commodities they had last year,” Isichei said.

He emphasized that investing in women’s health and empowerment produces lasting impact: “When 70 percent of Nigeria’s poorest are women, we cannot ignore their unique experiences in climbing out of poverty. Evidence shows that investing in women leads to healthier families, stronger economies, and more just societies.”

Commending Lagos and Kaduna States for domesticating the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, Isichei described them as models for others. He also lauded the Policy Innovation Centre for advancing inclusive policy development and building partnerships that foster meaningful change.

Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF), Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, reiterated the Forum’s commitment to dismantling systemic barriers. She highlighted Kwara State’s passage of a 35 percent gender inclusion law, noting that 10 states now grant six months’ maternity leave. She added that Imo, Ogun, and Ekiti have female deputy governors, while Kwara has achieved 50 percent female cabinet representation.

Also speaking, Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, Matilda Sante-Asiedu, said true progress must go beyond economic growth. “Gender equity is not just a moral responsibility but a strategic necessity for building inclusive, resilient, and prosperous societies,” she said.

The summit, themed “New Voices and New Approaches for Accelerating Inclusive Society”, brought together government leaders, private sector stakeholders, and civil society organisations to examine gender inclusion as a driver of sustainable economic growth and development.