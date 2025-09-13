‘Gammy & The Living Things’ premieres to critical acclaim in Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

The movie “Gammy & The Living Things,” produced by Nduka Enweliku and directed by Ikem Isiekwena, premiered at FilmHouse, Lekki, Lagos to a warm reception.

This groundbreaking 3D animation film tells the story of Agama, a lizard who leaves his rural home for Lagos in pursuit of a better life.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including M.I Abaga, Joke Silva, and Pete Edochie, the movie blends humour, music, and cultural themes. The film’s soundtrack, “Rites of Passage,” showcases timeless Nigerian music. Enweliku, CEO of Utricle Studios, described the movie as a Nigerian story, noting that it resonates with both the old and new generation of Nigerians.

“It is a Nigerian story. And for the older audience, it takes them back to where we were as a nation and for the kids they will understand where we are coming as a nation and get inspired,” said Enweliku.

“In the movie, you will hear timeless songs from legendary veterans like Blakky, Ras Kimono, Majek Fashek, The Mandators, and William Onyeabor, creating a soundscape that is both uniquely Nigerian and globally resonant.”

At the heart of the movie is “MI” Abaga, as Gammy, an ambitious agama lizard determined to chase his dreams beyond the confines of his world. The story, told with humour, music, and heart, follows Gammy on a journey to Lagos, blending relatable struggles with uplifting cultural themes. Joining Abaga in the ensemble are industry icons; Joke Silva, comedian Bovi Ugboma, and screen icon Pete Edochie, creating a cast that brings both star power and depth to the project.

For M.I, Gammy represents any young Nigerian who has big dreams and desires to change the world. “I am very proud of what we have done and to be part of this project. All the actors, the whole team did a great job,” M.1 said.

“I want us to see this as a legendary piece and the story is very catchy ,very intriguing,” says Mary Jane.

Gammy & The Living Things” is more than a movie; it’s a statement of pride in African creativity, said Ikem Isiekwena, the writer/Director of the movie. With Rites of Passage alongside the film, we’re celebrating the rhythm, history, and future of Nigerian music and animation on the same stage.