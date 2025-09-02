Galatasaray sign Gundogan from Man City on free transfer

Gundogan

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on Tuesday signed for Galatasaray from Manchester City on a free transfer, both teams announced.

The 34-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season with the Turkish champions.

“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Gundogan, who played 358 games in two spells at City, scoring 65 goals.

“We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so many unforgettable moments, not least being captain for the Treble-winning season.

“To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me, but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever.

“I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”

Gundogan, who was born in Germany to Turkish parents, was Pep Guardiola’s first signing for City in 2016 and spent seven years there before joining Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023.

He rejoined City in August 2024 and made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season as Guardiola’s side finished third.

Gundogan won the Premier League five times at City as well as the Champions League in 2022-23.

He previously played for Bochum, Nuremberg and Borussia Dortmund. He won the Bundesliga title in 2012 with Dortmund.

“Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City,” said City director of football Hugo Viana.

“We will never forget his legacy here.”

Galatasaray, who have qualified for the Champions League, said no transfer fee will be paid.

“A contract has been signed with the player, valid until the end of the 2026/27 season,” Galatasaray said in a statement.

The 82-times capped former Germany international and captain will play alongside former German national teammate Leroy Sane in Turkey.