Future of school management in Africa is tech – Expert

Michael Emmanuel, senior executive at ExcelMind, an edtech brand, has said technology is revolutionizing school management in Africa, offering transparency, efficiency and innovation.



According to an official statement recently, he underscored the need for African schools to embrace technology-driven solutions that streamline operations, protect student data, and strengthen collaboration between parents and educators.



Emmanuel stated that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted serious gaps in how schools manage communication, privacy and student data.



He said: “Parents became more involved in their children’s education during the pandemic, and with that came a stronger demand for transparency.



“They want to know how their children’s data is collected, who has access to it, and whether technology is truly enhancing learning outcomes.”



He stressed in his statement that parents’ concerns are not only about privacy but also about ensuring technology works in favour of students’ educational needs.



Reports of student data being exploited or sold online have amplified these concerns, while the prevalence of ad-driven educational tools has raised questions about children’s exposure to inappropriate content.



He noted: “Parents are right to demand accountability. The future of education must be transparent, safe, and centered on the learner.”



Addressing these concerns, Emmanuel explained that educational technology platforms are stepping up to close the transparency gap.



He highlighted in the statement ExcelMind’s parent transparency portal, which provides parents real-time access to their child’s academic progress, assignments, and data use.



“It’s not just about seeing grades. Parents deserve to understand how their child’s data is collected and how it’s being used to inform their learning journey,” he noted.



In addition to transparency, the platform’s AI-powered features enable schools to identify areas where students struggle and offer targeted interventions, fostering personalized education.



He further emphasized that this approach allows parents to be proactive partners in their child’s learning, ensuring children receive timely support.



He also pointed to the operational benefits for schools, noting that edtech brand has helped some institutions cut administrative costs by as much as 60%.



This reduction, she said, is crucial for schools seeking to deliver quality education while staying financially sustainable. “Automation of key processes like onboarding, fee collection, and attendance tracking means schools can invest more in actual teaching and learning,” he stated.



Looking ahead, Emmanuel called for stronger accountability measures in education.

He said: “Technology has a critical role in shaping the future of school management in Africa. The future of education is not just digital—it must be transparent, inclusive, and empowering for every stakeholder.”



