Funseeker stabbed to death at UNN bonfire party

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA—A businessman identified as Chiebonam Eze, Aka, Power-Autos, was allegedly stabbed to death at the weekend at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, after attending a bonfire night party.

It was gathered that the victim attended a bonfire event organised by the Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Arts at UNN Friday night.

The deceased from Lejja community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, was reportedly attacked within the campus by his alleged assailant from Umudiaka, also in Nsukka council area.

Eyewitnesses said the incident began after Power-Autos’ GLK vehicle accidentally scratched another car. Although university security operatives intervened to calm the situation, the matter escalated shortly after.

Vanguard further gathered that as the victim attempted to leave the venue with friends, his vehicle was blocked by three cars inside the campus. While his friends fled, he stepped out to assess the situation but was fatally stabbed in the throat, leading to his instant death.

The attackers fled the scene but abandoned one of their vehicles which ran over a drainage channel in the University. Alerted by the development, it was further learnt that UNN security immediately sealed all campus exits on the orders of the Chief Security Officer, Kris Alumona.

Four suspects were later arrested while attempting to escape through the Odenigwe Gate axis. They are currently in police custody at the Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where investigations are ongoing.Meanwhile, the Acting Public Relations Officer of UNN, Sunday Agha, confirmed the development.,

said that the University would soon make an official statement on the incident.

It was further learnt that the victim is not a student of UNN but was invited to attend the event.