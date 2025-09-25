Full List: Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba breaks into world’s top 10 heavyweights as Joshua drops out

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has entered the global elite, securing a spot among the top 10 fighters in the world in the latest rankings by The Ring magazine.

Updated on Thursday, the prestigious list—known as boxing’s most respected independent ratings—placed the 30-year-old Ajagba at No. 10.

He joins an elite lineup of heavyweights, with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk holding the champion title and Britain’s Tyson Fury topping the contender list.

Efe Ajagba, who boasts a professional record of 20 wins, one loss, and one draw, including 14 knockouts, has impressed boxing enthusiasts worldwide with a series of strong performances that have reignited his world title ambitions.

His most recent victory further cemented his position as one of Africa’s leading heavyweight contenders.

Other top fighters in the division include New Zealand’s Joseph Parker and Germany’s Agit Kabayel, who occupy top positions among contenders.

Founded in 1922, The Ring magazine updates its rankings periodically, taking into account fight results, performance, and track records.

Ajagba’s inclusion makes him the only Nigerian currently ranked in the heavyweight top 10.

The Ring Heavyweight Rankings:

Oleksandr Usyk (Champion) – 24-0-0 (15 KOs)

Tyson Fury – 34-2-1 (24 KOs) Joseph Parker – 36-3-0 (24 KOs) Agit Kabayel – 26-0-0 (17 KOs) Daniel Dubois – 22-3-0 (21 KOs) Filip Hrgovic – 19-1-0 (14 KOs) Fabio Wardley – 19-0-1 (18 KOs) Zhilei Zhang – 27-3-1 (22 KOs) Martin Bakole – 21-2-1 (16 KOs) Moses Itauma – 13-0-0 (11 KOs) Efe Ajagba – 20-1-1 (14 KOs)

