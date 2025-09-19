Full list: Champions League leading scorers after week one

NYON, SWITZERLAND – July 22: A general view of the trophy ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Third Qualifying Round draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football on July 22, 2019 in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

With this week’s UEFA Champions League fixtures concluded on Thursday, here’s a look at the top scorers so far this season.



Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane currently leads the scoring charts after netting a brace against Chelsea in mid-week.

Kane shares the top spot with Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice in his team’s win over Marseille.

Champions League Top Scorers (2 goals each):

Jonathan Burkardt (Frankfurt)

Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Marcos Llorente (Atleti)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Youssoupha Mbodji (Slavia Praha)

Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP)

Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

