Fuel Alert: IPMAN, NUPENG shut Delta stations, ₦1m fine for defaulters

WARRI — Fresh fuel scarcity is set to hit Delta State as members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have announced an indefinite strike beginning Monday, September 8, 2025.

The decision followed an emergency meeting held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, where both unions resolved to shut down all filling stations across the state from 6:00 a.m. on Monday until further directives are issued by their national leadership.

In a circular distributed to marketers, the unions warned that any filling station found operating during the strike would be fined ₦1 million.

The notice read in part: “Arising from an emergency meeting today, 6th September 2025, IPMAN and NUPENG have agreed that as from Monday, 8th September 2025, all filling stations should remain closed pending further directives from our national leadership. Any station found wanting will pay a fine of ₦1 million. Please pass this message round, as injury to one is injury to all.”

The development is expected to disrupt fuel supply in Delta State and possibly other parts of the South-South region, as petroleum marketers often act in solidarity during such strikes.