Fubara’s resilience, an inspiration to us – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, has described Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers as a man of resilience and calm leadership, whose attributes have been an inspiration to the party.

Chief Bakkita Bello, PDP Caretaker Chairman in the state, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, welcomed Fubara back to office “after a political distraction meant to derail the will of the people”.

According to Bello, the mandate given to the governor by the people of Rivers cannot be taken.

“Your return is not only a victory for democracy but also a profound reaffirmation that the mandate freely given by the peoples of Rivers cannot be subverted by any force.

“You have once again demonstrated resilience, calm leadership, and faith in constitutional governance — qualities that continue to inspire our great party across Nigeria.

“We commend your unwavering commitment to peace, development, and service to your people in the face of daunting challenges.

“Your courage in standing firm for justice and truth serves as a beacon of hope to all lovers of democracy and good governance.

“Your genuine love for the people and fear of God stand you out amongst politicians,” he said.

According to him, PDP in Ondo State stands solidly with the governor in prayer, solidarity, and goodwill.

“We are confident that under your watch, Rivers will continue to thrive in unity, prosperity, and progress.

“May this renewed phase of your administration be marked by greater achievements and strengthened bonds of trust between government and the governed,” he added.

