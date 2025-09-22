Fubara tasks ECOWAS parliamentarian to domesticate AI

Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has urged ECOWAS parliamentarians to domesticate the move for the use of Artificial Intelligence in the processes of lawmaking.

Fubara noted that the move would accommodate Nigeria traditional governance structures with emerging digital ecosystems.

Fubara spoke in Port Harcourt, Monday, while addressing the 2nd Extraordinary Parliamentary Session of ECOWAS Parliament on Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Parliamentary Efficiency, Ethical Governance and Development in the ECOWAS Region.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, noted that as lawmakers and democratic institutions saddled with the advancement of Al technologies they face what he described as “governance paradox of acceleration.”

Fubara noted that what is vital is how the legislative arms would create regulatory frameworks for technologies that evolve faster than the nation’s legislative processes and how to ensure that AI serves democratic governance, rather than distort it.

He said: “Harnessing artificial intelligence for parliamentary efficiency should be domesticated to accommodate our traditional governance structures with emerging digital ecosystems.

“Your deliberations over the coming days will likely influence how African parliamentarians navigate the delicate balance between embracing AI’s transformative potential and preserving the human-centered values that anchor democratic governance.

“The demonstrations you will witness – from Agricultural optimization to health surveillance to security applications – represent tangible pathways towards what I envision as augmented democracy – where Artificial intelligence amplifies human wisdom rather than replacing it.”

However, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, Governing Council, a Former Member of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, Ph.D, urged Parliamentarians to ensure that AI does not undermine democratic processes, rather should improve it.

Ohuabunwa, who was represented by His Royal Highness, Mene Kadilo Kabari, a member of the Governing Board of UNIPORT, said Parliamentarias must in their use of AI guard against misuse, protect data sovereignty, and ensure it only strengthens democracy, rather than undermine it.

He said: “AI is not futuristic, but our present reality. If applied responsibly, it can enhance research, streamline processes, improve oversight, and deepen citizen engagement. But we must guard against misuse, protect data sovereignty, and ensure AI strengthens democracy rather than undermine it.”

Meantime, Senator Barau Jibrin, First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and Leader of the Nigeria Delegation in the Parliament, said AI presents opportunities for improvement and efficiency in legislative processes.

Jibrin said Nigeria has continued to provide leadership and support to the body, stating that Nigeria has not only remained a cornerstone of stability and progress within the subregion, but also a strong advocate for innovation, Inclusivity, and sustainable development.

He noted that the focus of the seminar is transformative, underscoring that AI is no longer a futuristic aspiration, but a present reality reshaping governance, economies, and societies worldwide.

He said: “For us, legislators entrusted with the sacred duty of representation, law-making, and oversight, AI presents opportunities to enhance efficiency, strengthen accountability, and promote development. Nevertheless, AI also raises ethical, legal, and societal challenges that we cannot afford to ignore.”

“Let us seize this opportunity to deepen our understanding, interrogate the risks, and propose concrete pathways for harnessing Al responsibly and ethically for the benefit of our peoples.”