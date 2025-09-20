Fubara resumes, reaffirms loyalty to Tinubu, Wike

•Promises to work harmoniously with State Assembly

•Reveals why he resisted temptation to challenge the emergency rule declaration

By Daniel Abia, PH

Apparently overwhelmed by the politics that forced him out of office through an emergency rule, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara resumed yesterday, pledging loyalty to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and President Tinubu. He revealed that he resisted the temptation to legally challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers on March 18 due to his commitment to peace.

Governor Fubara, who described the past six months of state of emergency as “enormously challenging”, vowed not to take the kindness of the President for granted but abide by all the precepts of the peace agreement reached some months ago.

In his first statewide broadcast hours after his resumption of duty on Friday, September 19, a day after the emergency rule was lifted, Fubara pledged unalloyed loyalty to President Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike.

“It is without doubt that the last six months have been enormously challenging for our dear State under the emergency rule.

“As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period”.

Fubara recalled that in the course of the six-month period, “Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State.

“We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule”.

He said that the responsibility of entrenching a lasting peace in the state now rests on the Government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders and stakeholders to put aside their differences, work for the common good, and advance the interests of the people above all else. “We have a duty to ensure that the peace we have all embraced remains permanent in our dear Rivers State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our State.

“Personally, I will never take Mr. President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude”.

The governor appreciated the fact that those who have expressed genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, he assured them that their concerns were valid and understood, saying that nothing has been irretrievably lost; “there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying.. “the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war”.

He urged everyone to embrace this moment as a fresh beginning. “Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Rivers State. I assure you that we will continuously work towards ensuring that we carry everyone along.

“Despite the turbulence, you are aware of the credible milestones our administration achieved in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years”.

Fubara declared that his immediate responsibility was to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects which he started by ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected, thereby reviving the economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the wellbeing of all Rivers people.

“I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear State. I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility and a high sense of duty.

“I wish to sincerely thank you, the resilient people of Rivers State, for your patience, courage, and peaceful conduct during the six months of emergency rule.

“I also extend appreciation to all stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, political actors, women groups, youths, concerned citizens at home and abroad, and well-wishers whose prayers and support sustained us through the challenging period.

“Above all, let us draw strength from our shared identity as Rivers people. Our diversity is our greatest asset, and our unity the strongest guarantee of our future. We must rise above bitterness and division and channel our energies into rebuilding trust, fostering inclusiveness, and securing a peaceful and prosperous State for all”.

Governor Fubara thanked Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory for committing to the prompt resolution of the political impasse in the State.

“I also wish to express my profound thanks to the President of the Senate His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency Dr. Abbas Tajudeen; and the distinguished members of the National Assembly for the role they all played in the resolution of the matter.

“I thank the Honourable Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, respected elders, stakeholders and all concerned citizens for working together to resolve our differences and ensuring peace and harmony in our State”.

He called on all citizens of Rivers State, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic affiliation, to join hands in rebuilding the State and securing a future of dignity and progress for everyone.

Arrival

Governor Fubara landed at the local wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 12:19pm in a private jet with a registration number 5N-BTX from Abuja to the warm reception of a large crowd of supporters who had waited, singing and dancing since Thursday.

.Accompanied by his wife, Valerie Fubara and his chief of staff, CoS, Dr Edison Ehie, the Governor was officially received at the airport by the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Nam Odu and other political leaders and stakeholders in the state.

Spotting a blue jeans shirt and trousers, a black fez cap with a dark sun shade to match, the governor, beaming with smiles, acknowledged cheers from the jubilating crowd who were busy hailing him “welcome our governor”, “sir we love you”, “a man of peace”, “our peace ambassador”, “Osimiri”, among others.

Speaking shortly after arriving at Government House, Governor Fubara said. “I am really humbled by what I saw at the airport. I was also briefed on some photographs of what happened here yesterday (Thursday). That reception really humbled me. It showed love, confidence, and solidarity,” he said. He thereafter proceeded to inspect the government house lodge before the statewide broadcast at 6pm.